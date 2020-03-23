Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE DML traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.16.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

