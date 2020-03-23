Dent (DENT) Price Up 26.6% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BitForex and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $323,733.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, FCoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, CoinBene, Binance, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, BitForex, Allbit, WazirX, Liquid, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

