Desjardins Weighs in on Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.00.

TSE:BYD opened at C$144.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$208.83.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.