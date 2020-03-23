Deutsche Bank Increases Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,140

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Investec lowered Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,164.90 ($28.48).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,048 ($26.94) on Monday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,164.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

