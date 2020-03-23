Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VWDRY. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 99,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,748. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.69.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.