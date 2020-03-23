Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTOXF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of RTOXF stock remained flat at $$2.72 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Rotork has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.52.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

