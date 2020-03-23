Deutsche Bank Reiterates €565.00 Price Target for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) target price on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €574.20 ($667.67).

RAA stock traded up €27.60 ($32.09) during trading on Monday, hitting €454.20 ($528.14). The company had a trading volume of 63,833 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €610.86 and a 200-day moving average of €665.45. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

