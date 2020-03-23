Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

IMIAY remained flat at $$23.38 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.02. IMI PLC/S has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

