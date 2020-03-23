Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASAZY. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. 766,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.