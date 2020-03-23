Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Just Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.33 ($1.36).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 43.44 ($0.57) on Monday. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.73 million and a P/E ratio of -33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total value of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

