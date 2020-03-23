Deutsche Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

EPOKY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 140,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

