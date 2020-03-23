Deutsche Bank Trims IMI (LON:IMI) Target Price to GBX 940

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMI. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 649 ($8.54) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,009.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,062.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock worth $37,852.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

