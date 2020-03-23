Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.21 ($32.80).

DEQ stock opened at €10.99 ($12.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $737.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.90. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

