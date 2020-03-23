Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €13.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.95 ($16.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €8.69 ($10.10). The stock had a trading volume of 12,427,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.44 and its 200-day moving average is €14.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.