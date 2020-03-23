Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.22 ($7.23).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEZ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Deutz stock opened at €2.98 ($3.46) on Monday. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a market cap of $381.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

