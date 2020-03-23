DeVault 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $181.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. DeVault has a market capitalization of $65,027.97 and approximately $181.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 223,027,868 coins and its circulating supply is 192,326,273 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

