Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,517 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NYSE:DVN opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

