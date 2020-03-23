Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,128.67 ($41.16).

LON:DGE traded down GBX 211 ($2.78) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,216.50 ($29.16). 8,512,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,841.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441.

