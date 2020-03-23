Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.07% from the stock’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.06 ($48.91).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €18.96 ($22.05) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €24.37 ($28.34) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.39.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

