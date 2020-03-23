Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATCX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

