Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 212,704 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Diamondback Energy worth $86,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after buying an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 609,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

