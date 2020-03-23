Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

FANG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 6,726,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

