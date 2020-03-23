Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 676,563 shares during the quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 2.90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $43,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,763,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.78. 880,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,930. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $262,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

