Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.04022625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00065603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037645 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

