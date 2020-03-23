Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $155,831.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $49.33 or 0.00785961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,614 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

