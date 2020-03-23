Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,006,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.