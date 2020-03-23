DIMCOIN Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $298,431.53 and approximately $34.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02672541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00186131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

