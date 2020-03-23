Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 355 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 345.25 ($4.54).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.