Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $68,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $15.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.