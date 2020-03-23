DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 52,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $243,179.00. Insiders bought a total of 165,955 shares of company stock worth $757,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.