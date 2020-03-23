Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,896 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Dmc Global worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dmc Global by 94.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dmc Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dmc Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,226,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. Dmc Global Inc has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $358.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Dmc Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

