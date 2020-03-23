Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $221.09 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, BCEX and BTC Trade UA. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $221.09 million and $167.59 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00611971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008080 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,847,511,988 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Koineks, cfinex, Instant Bitex, Ovis, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Fatbtc, C-CEX, BiteBTC, Tidex, Poloniex, Livecoin, BtcTrade.im, Bits Blockchain, Coinsquare, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Coindeal, HitBTC, Exrates, C-Patex, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinFalcon, Kraken, Exmo, Indodax, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Upbit, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Graviex, FreiExchange, YoBit, Robinhood, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Cryptopia, CoinEx, BCEX, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Bitsane and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

