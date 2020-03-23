Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

DLB stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

