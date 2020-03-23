Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lessened by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,812 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.