Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.60.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$35.12. 1,139,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,929. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$52.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

