Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $378.00 at Longbow Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Longbow Research from $351.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Longbow Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.96.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $299.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

