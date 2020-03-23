Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will report $226.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.46 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported sales of $229.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $876.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $876.51 million to $877.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $870.03 million, with estimates ranging from $862.06 million to $878.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella bought 5,600 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFIN stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.