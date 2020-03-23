Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Dorian LPG worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 649,041 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 482,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $390.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

