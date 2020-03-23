Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Dover worth $79,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

