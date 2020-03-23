Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $65.37. 1,788,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

