Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $104.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

DOV traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $65.37. 1,788,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,996. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

