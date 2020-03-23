Dragonchain Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $54,428.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, Tidex, Allcoin, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

