DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One DREP token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $235,951.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.02645530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

