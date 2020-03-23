Dropil (DROP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,766.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $81,766.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007746 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003808 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

