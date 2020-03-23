DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul Buys 13,700 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Cynthia Paul purchased 90,000 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Cynthia Paul purchased 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83.

On Monday, March 16th, Cynthia Paul purchased 53,296 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,233.60.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 286,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,371. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $256.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DSP Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DSP Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

