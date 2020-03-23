DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,930 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of DSP Group worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DSP Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in DSP Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in DSP Group by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 47,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 190,367 shares of company stock worth $2,108,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.54 million, a P/E ratio of -218.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.