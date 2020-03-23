DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $5.46 on Monday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

