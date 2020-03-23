Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,294 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,313,000 after purchasing an additional 649,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

NYSE:DUK traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,567,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,418. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

