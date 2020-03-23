Duluth Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Duluth in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Duluth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

