DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.76 ($19.49).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading on Monday, reaching €9.30 ($10.82). The stock had a trading volume of 830,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $503.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.